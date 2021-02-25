The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander in PAC, and Fire Officer-II on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment starting from April 1, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander, 23 for Fire Officer-II.

The application process will begin on April 1 and conclude on April 30, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 28 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved criteria.

Educational Qualification:

For SI/ Platoon Commander: The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised university or its equivalent.

Fire Officer-II: The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s Degree (Science) from any recognised university or its equivalent.

Application Fee:

The candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

Selection Process:

The selection process will consist of an online written examination followed by document verification and PET.

The online written examination will consist of a total of 400 marks. Candidates who fail to achieve a minimum of 35% in the individual subject and 50% in total will not be shortlisted for the recruitment process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.