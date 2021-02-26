Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test-2021 or TSPECET-2021 for admission to B.PEd and D.PEd courses in the state will commence on June 7. This year, TSPECET 2021 will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

TSCHE will release the official notification on March 1 and will start the online application process from March 8 at its website pecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can apply for TSPECET 2021 up to May 8. The hall ticket/admit card for the entrance exam will be released on May 17. The result of the test will be announced one week after the last day of the test.

An application fee of Rs 800 and 400 is applicable for general and reserved category candidates respectively.

Here’s direct link to TSPECET 2021 schedule.

Eligibility for TSPECET 2021