The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the screening test schedule for Assistant Engineer Posts on its official website. Eligible candidates can check the APSC Assistant Engineer Screening Test schedule on the official website at apsc.nic.in.

The Screening Tests have been scheduled to be held on March 14, 2021, in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The first session will be held for the subject General Studies and the second session for Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering. The admit card for the same will be made available to download from March 10 at APSC’s website.

“The Selected/ Rejected list of candidates shall be uploaded on 04-03-2021 and e-admission certificate of eligible candidates shall be uploaded on 10-03-2021 in the APSC’s official website (www.apsc.nic.in),” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the notification.

Steps to find APSC AE Screening Test Schedule:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Under the “Latest Update” section, click on, “Notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer under the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department. vide Advt. No. 04/2020 dated 26-06-2020” The notification will appear in the PDF format Check the schedule Download and take a print for future reference

In case of any query, candidates can contact the helpdesk on phone number — 0361-2363117 or Email at apscdr3.query@gmail.com.

