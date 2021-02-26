Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the result of the Class 10 board exam for students of the Kashmir division. Candidates can check the result online at the JKBOSE website jkbose.ac.in.

To check results, students will have to login using their roll numbers, as mentioned in the admit card.

JKBOSE conducted the Class 10 board exam in November 2020, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Steps to download JKBOSE Class 10 result 2020 (Kashmir division):

Visit JKBOSE website jkbose.ac.in Enter roll number Check result and download a copy.

Here’s direct link to check JKBOSE Class 10 result 2020 (Kashmir division).

As many as 1,06,465 students – 74,465 from the Kashmir Valley and 32,000 from Jammu winter zones – were expected to appear for the exams at 1,145 centres – 814 in the valley and 331 in the winter zones of Jammu – JKBOSE officials had said in November last year, according to NDTV.