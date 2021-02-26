The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the Grade B Phase-I examination admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Officers in Grade B on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the website at opportunities.rbi.org.in till March 6, 2021.

RBI Grade B Phase-I examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 6, 2021. The time and venue of examination is indicated in the admit card.

As per the notification released earlier, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 322 vacancies of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

The Phase-II examination is scheduled to be held on April 1 for Officers in Gr B (DR)- General, March 31 for Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR and Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM (tentative).

Steps to download Phase-I admit card:

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on ‘Call Letters’ under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section Click on, “Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for the Phase-I Examination for the post of Officers in Grade-B DR (General)-2021” Click on Admission Letters Phase-I Key in your login credential and submit Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Phase-I Examination Pattern:

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2021 exam paper will consist a total of 200 questions for 200 marks. It will be an objective type paper consist of tests of General Awareness, Reasoning, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

The candidates will have to answer the questions in a total time of 120 minutes, however, separate time will be allotted for each test — 25 minutes for General Awareness, 45 minutes for Reasoning, 25 minutes for English Language, and 25 minutes for Quantitative Aptitude.

For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded 1 mark and for every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. The qualified candidates in Phase-I will be eligible for the Phase-II examination, based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI has also released the sample questionnaire for candidates to prepare before the examination.

Here’s the direct link to download the sample questions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.