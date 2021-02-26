The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC SI 2020 Paper I result, today. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official website at ssc.nic.in, reports Hindustan Times.

The Paper-1 exams were conducted from November 23 to 25, 2020, and the tentative answer key was released in the month of December. The Paper-II examination for candidates who clear the Paper-I exam will be held on March 3, 2021.

The selection of the candidates will be down on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by them in Paper-I and Paper-II. The final allocation will be done based on the merit list, and the preference of posts opted by candidates during document verification, reports ZEE BUSINESS.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,564 vacancies, of which, 98 positions are for males in Delhi Police, 78 for females in Delhi Police, and 1,395 vacancies in various forces under CAPF.

Steps to check Paper-I result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on the result notification under the “Latest News” tab (to be active soon) Key in your login credentials and submit The result will appear Download and take a print for future reference

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.