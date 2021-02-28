Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit cards today for the NTPC 2019 phase 5 exam set to be held from March 4 for approximately 19 lakh candidates. The phase 5 exam will be held on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27. The Board released the exam notification for the test on February 23.

In the notice, RRB mentioned that the link to download the e-admit cards will be activated four days ahead of the start of the exam i.e. February 28. The link to view the exam city, date and downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates is already available at all regional RRB portals since February 23.

The eligible candidates for RRB NTPC Phase 5 exam will receive necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of a clarification.

In addition to the above dates, RRB will hold exams on March 15, 19, and 20. For the candidates who will be scheduled on these three dates, necessary intimation will be sent to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application. Hence candidates are advised to visit official websites of RRBs also for regular updates.

Here’s direct link to RRB NTPC Phase 5 exam notice.

Steps to download RRB NTPC phase 4 admit card:

Visit the regional RRB website Click on the download ‘admit card’ link Enter registration number and date of birth as password Download admit card that appears on the screen Take printout for future reference.

Links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Thiruvanthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment



The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases till March. The phase 1 exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13, phase 2 exams from January 16 to January 30, phase 3 exams from January 31 to February 12. The phase 4 exams are currently underway and will end on March 3.