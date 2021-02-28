The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru has released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check and download the answer key from jam.iisc.ac.in. IISc Banglore held the JAM 2021 examination on February 14.

Candidates can raise an objection to the answer key during March 1-3 by paying a fee of Rs 500 per question through the JOAPS portal. The question number and answer mentioned in the challenge must be according to the question paper posted on the portal and not the one found on the candidate’s response sheet. Candidates challenging the answer key must also provide a detailed answer to the question. The fee of Rs 500 will be refunded only if a challenge is found to be valid.

The final answer key will be available on this webpage in the third week of March 2021, a note on the website says.

Here’s direct link to check IIT JAM 2021 answer key.

Steps to check JAM 2021 answer key:

Visit JAM website jam.iisc.ac.in Click on ‘JAM 2021 Question Papers and Answer Keys’ link on the homepage Click on the desired subject to view answer key Download PDF and take prinout.

The JAM 2021 result will be announced by March 20, as per the latest schedule.

The JAM score is considered for admission to various master’s programmes including MSc (two years), masters in economics (two years), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, M.Sc.-M.S. (Research)/ Ph. D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor Degree programmes at IITs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).