Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from interested candidates for recruitment to 83 different posts in various Central government agencies. Eligible candidates can apply online at the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in. The last day to submit the online application form is March 18.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25 by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. SC/ST/PH/Women candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Candidates are advised to read the UPSC recruitment notice available on the website to know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details for the available vacancies.

UPSC recruitment details Post Vacancy Age limit Educational qualification Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation 43 35 EDUCATIONAL: Degree in Law of a recognizedUniversity.EXPERIENCE: Seven years practice at the Bar in conducting criminalcases. Assistant Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation 26 30 Degree in Law. Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation 10 35 EDUCATION: B.E./B.Tech in Civil EngineeringEXPERIENCE: Three years experience inplanning, construction and execution of Civil Engineering Projects. Senior Scientific Officer (Biology) in Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department 2 38 EDUCATIONAL: Master’s Degree in Zoology or Botany or Anthropology or HumanBiology or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Genetics or Biotechnology or MolecularBiology or Forensic Science with Zoology or Botany or Forensic Science as one of thesubject at B. Sc. Level. EXPERIENCE: Three yearsexperience of analytical methods/research therein in the relevant field. Senior Scientific Officer (Chemistry) in Forensic Science Laboratory 2 38 EDUCATIONAL: Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Toxicology or Forensic Science with Chemistry as oneof the subject at B. Sc. Level. EXPERIENCE: Fiveyears experience in the field of Chemistry or Toxicology. Senior Scientific Officer (Documents) in Forensic Science Laboratory 2 38 EDUCATIONAL: Master’s degree in Physics or Chemistry or Computer Science orForensic Science with Physics or Chemistry or Forensic Science or Computer Scienceas one of the subject at B.Sc. level.EXPERIENCE: Three years experience of analytical methods/research therein in therelevant field. Senior Scientific Officer (Lie-Detection) in Forensic Science Laboratory 1 38 EDUCATIONAL: Master’s Degree in Psychology or Criminology.EXPERIENCE: Three years Research/Analyticalexperience in Applied Psychology or Criminology/Crime Investigation Senior Scientific Officer (Ballistics) in Forensic Science Laboratory 1 38 EDUCATIONAL: Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science withPhysics or Mathematics or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. level. EXPERIENCE: Three years experience of analyticalmethods/research therein in the relevant field. Programmer Gr. A in Central Ground Water Board 1 35 EDUCATION: Master’s Degree in Statistics / mathematics/Operations Research/Physics or Economics/Commerce (with Statistics) or degree in Engineering/Computer Science.

EXPERIENCE: Three years’ experience of electronics data processing work out of which atleast Two years’ experience should be in actual programming on an electronic computer. Economic Officer inDirectorate of Economics and Statistics 1 30 PostGraduate degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics orEconometrics

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment:

Visit UPSC recruitment website UPSConline.nic.in Click on the link ‘ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’ Click on ‘Apply Now’ next to the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download the submitted form and take printout.

