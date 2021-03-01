Chhattisgarh Police (CG) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) result for the post of DEF Constable on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CG Police DEF PET can check and download the result from the official website at cgpolice.gov.in.

The CG Police PET exam 2021 was held from January 15 to 28, 2021. A total of 2259 candidates will be selected for the police constable posts, as per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS.

Steps to download the CG police result:

Visit the official website at cgpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the DEF constable result link available under the “Latest News” section Click on your choice of District to view the result The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result for various districts.

The links for all districts to download the result:

Raipur

Balodabazar

Dhamtari

Gariaband

Mahasamund

Durg

Rajnandgaon

Kabirdham

Bilaspur

Mungeli

Raigad

Janjgir-Champa

Korba

Surguja

Koriya

Jashpur

Balrampur

Surajpur

Bastar (Jagdalpur)

Kondagaon

Sukma

Kanker

Bijapur

The selection for Constable Post in Chhattisgarh Police is being done on the basis of Documents verification, Physical Measurement, and PET and Written Test. Applicants will have to go through Documents verification, Physical measurement, and PET before the written test.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2259 vacancies for the post of Constable (GD, MT, and Tradesman). Applications were invited from January 1 to February 4, 2018, reports JAGRAN Josh.