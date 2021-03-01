The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the Interview/ DV e-call letter for recruitment to multiple posts on its official website. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the website at navodaya.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be held from March 15 to March 27, 2021, as per a notification released earlier.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2370 vacancies. The various posts include Assistant commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous category posts, Teacher & female staff nurse and lastly Legal assistant, catering assistant, and lower division clerk.

The breakdown of vacancies are as follows:

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) (Group- B) – 1154

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) (Group-B) – 430

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group – B) – 564 (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female, Lib.)

Lower Division Clerk (Group – C) - 135

Female Staff Nurse (Group – B) - 55

Catering Assistant (Group – C) – 26

Assistant Commissioner (Group A) – 5

Legal Assistant (Group – C) - 1

Steps to download the e-call letter:

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in Click on “Written Exam/ Interview/ Skill Test Notice” under the “Recruitment” section Click on the hyperlink against the text that reads, “Link for downloading e-call letter to attend interview/document verification...” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the e-call letter.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.