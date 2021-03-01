The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the deadline for the online submission of re-registration forms for the January 2021 session till March 15. Students now have another two weeks to re-register for the next year or next semester for the undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two to three-year durations.

Earlier, February 28 was the last day to submit the application at the IGNOU portal ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The re-registration process is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two-three years duration. According to IGNOU, the candidates can register for the next year or semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.

Steps to fill IGNOU January 2021 session form:

Visit the official at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Click on ‘New Registration’ Fill the required details and register Assign a username and password which will be required to login later After submission, the username will be sent on the registered mobile number

IGNOU offers multiple Bachelor’s, Master’s, PG Diploma, and Certificate courses based on an open university model. Most of the instructions are imparted through distance education methodology as per the requirement.