The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams for the June 2021 session. Interested candidates can apply for the ICSI June 2021 session on the official website icsi.edu.

The application window for CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams will remain open till March 25. Although, the last date to submit the ICSI examination form with a late fee (Rs 250) is April 9.

An examination fee of Rs 1200 is applicable for Foundation, Executive (per module) and Professional (per module) programmes.

The Institute will also allow the candidates an option to change the examination centre, medium and combination of modules between April 10 and May 1, 2021 with an additional fee of Rs 250 for each change.

Here’s ICSI June 2021 notification.

Here’s direct link to register for ICSI CS courses.

ICSI has also announced that the last examination under the Executive and Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) will be held during the June 2021 session. From ICSI December 2021 session, all students under the Executive and Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) will be compulsorily required to switch over to the new syllabus.

Pre-Examination Test

All students desirous of appearing in the June 2021 CS Executive and Professional Programmes Examinations under New Syllabus (2017) are required to successfully complete a Pre-Examination Test to become eligible for appearing in the main examinations. Students are advised to refer to detailed FAQ available at the ICSI website or at icsi.edu/media/webmodules/elearning_Pre-Exam.pdf.