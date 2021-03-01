Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS Office Assistant Main examination result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS Office Assistant Mains can check their results on the official website ibps.in till March 31.

The examination was conducted on February 20, 2021.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at ibps.in On the homepage, click on IBPS RRB Office Assistant result hyperlink Key in your registration/roll number, password/date of birth and security pin The result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Candidates who will qualify the Main examination will be called for the interview round, following which the final result will be released.

A total of 4624 candidates will be posted as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Rural Bank across India including Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank, Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Prathama UP Gramin Bank, Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank and Other, as per a report by JAGRAN Josh.