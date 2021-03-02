Indian Army will conclude the online application process today for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-45) recruitment 2021 for July Session on its official website. Candidates who have passed Class 12 with PCM with an aggregate of 70% can apply for the post at joinindianarmy.nic.in till 12.00 PM.

After a total of four years of basic military training and technical training, the selected candidates will be joined as permanent commission in the Indian Army.

There are a total of 90 vacancies available. Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying.

Here’s Indian Army TES-45 recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must not be below the age of 16.5 years and must not be more than the age of 19.5 years on the first day of the month in which the course is due to commence.

Education Qualification: Only those candidates who have passed Class 12 or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognised education boards are eligible to apply.

Steps to apply for Indian Army TES-45 recruitment 2021: