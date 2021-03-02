The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key and question paper for the first session of the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main 2021. The JEE Main 2021 first session was held from February 23 to 26 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download answer key from JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available till March 3 (upto 5.00 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” an official notice read.

Here’s direct link to download JEE Main 2021 February session answer key.

