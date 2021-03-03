The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online registration process for the entrance test for admission to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing and management progammes. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the IGNOU website ignou.ac.in till March 20.

B.Ed

The entrance test for the B.Ed programme will be held on April 11. The final admission to the programme shall be subject to their rank in the merit list in the entrance test and production of proof of their eligibility at the time of last date of submission of application for admission to B.Ed.programme along with original certificates and programme fee.

Here’s direct link to IGNOU B.Ed 2021 Prospectus.

Here’s direct link to apply for IGNOU B.Ed entrance test.

Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing

Admission for Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Programme at IGNOU for January 2021 session will be done region wise on the basis of merit in the common entrance test OPENNET – IX. The date and other details of the test will be announced soon. Candidates will be required to apply/submit their entrance test form through online portal.

Here’s direct link to IGNOU Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing 2021 Prospectus.

The link to apply for IGNOU Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing entrance test OPENNET – IX will be uploaded soon at the IGNOU website.

Management programmes

Admission to management programme (MBA) of IGNOU is done through OPENMAT Entrance Test which will be held on April 11. After qualifying in OPENMAT XLIX, a learner will have to apply for admission on the specified application form as attached in the prospectus.

Here’s direct link to IGNOU OPENMAT 2021 Prospectus.

Here’s direct link to apply for IGNOU OPENMAT 2021.

Steps to apply for IGNOU entrance tests: