Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer under the state Social Welfare Department. The application process starts March 5 at the BPSC website onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in.

An application fee of Rs 600 is to be paid with the form. The last day to apply is April 1.

Here’s BPSC Child Development Project Officer recruitment 2021 notice.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Minimum 21 as of August 2021. For male candidates, the upper age limit is 37 while for females it is 40.

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any course.

Selection procedure

BPSC will recruit candidates based on a preliminary exam, followed by main exam and personality test/interview round.

Steps to apply for BPSC recruitment 2021: