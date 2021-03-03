The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the Technician (Electrical) admit card on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards for the online exam from the official website of UPPCL upenergy.in.

Candidates can check date, time and venue of the UPPCL Technician Exam on their admit cards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 608 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online written Test (CBT) to be conducted for three hours. The written examination will consist of two papers.

Paper 1 will have 50 questions of NIELIT CCC level and each question will carry 1 mark and 1/4 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Paper 2 will have 200 questions, with 1 mark for each question.

Steps to download UPPCL Technician admit card:

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Result” section Click on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF “TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL)‘’ AGAINST ADVT. NO. O3/VSA/2020/TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL)” Key in your login credentials and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the UPPCL admit card.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at upenergy.in