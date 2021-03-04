Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited online applications from candidates for recruitment to various Clerical posts. ESIC has notified 6,306 Upper Division Clerk/Upper Division Clerk Cashier vacancies and 246 Stenographer vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the Corporation’s website esic.nic.in.

According to The Indian Express, the recruitment notification is published in the Gazette of India and it will be released soon on the official website.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The upper and lower age limit is 18 and 27 years respectively. The upper age limit is relaxable for persons belonging to reserved categories and for ESIC employees, government servants.

Education: For the post of Stenographer, candidates should have cleared class 12 level education and should have a working knowledge of computers including use of office suites and databases. Candidates also need to have a speed of 80 words per minute in stenography in English/Hindi.

For the post of UDC, candidates must have a degree or equivalent and a working knowledge of computers including the use of office suites and databases.

Steps to apply for ESIC recruitment 2021: