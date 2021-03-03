Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will soon be releasing the Bihar Police Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card for recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, and Assistant Superintendent Jail on its official website. Qualified candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in, from March 4, 2021, by 10.00 AM.

The Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2021, at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh, State Higher School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna.

A total of 47,987 candidates took the Bihar Police Mains 2020 exam on November 29, 2020. The result was released on January 16, 2021. A total of 15231 candidates passed the exam, of which, 9,924 were male candidates and 5,307 female candidates.

Steps to download BPSSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on, “Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019)” Enter the login credentials and submit Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Bihar Police SI/ Sergeant/ ASI PET admit card.

The recruitment is being conducted for 2,446 vacancies for the posts of Police Superintendent (2,062), Sergeant (215), Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) (125), and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen) (42).

BPSSC had released the official notification for the recruitment of 2,446 vacancies in 2019. The prelims were held in December 2019 and the result was declared in February 2020.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.