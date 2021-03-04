Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification about the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Preliminary Examination on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates who are willing to apply for the examination can do so through a common online application form available at the UPSC official website upsconline.nic.in till March 24, by 6.00 PM.

As per the official notification, approximately 110 IFoS vacancies are expected to be filled.

Here’s the direct link to released notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions or possess an equivalent qualification.

Examination Fee:

Candidates applying for Preliminary Examination are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, by March 24 (6.00 PM), except for the Female/ SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates who are exempted from the fee payment.

UPSC IFoS Mains 2021:

The Union Public Service Commission will hold a Screening Test for selection to Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 which is scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021, at 73 exam centres.

Candidates are required to qualify in the Civil Services (Prelims) Examination for going to the second stage of the Indian Forest Service (Mains) Exam (Written and Interview).

Application form details:

The online application contains two parts. In Part-I, candidates will have to fill in the basic information. On submission of details, candidates will be prompted to check the details and make corrections, if any, in the application.

In Part-II Registration consists of filling up Payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), uploading of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document, selection of examination centre and Agreeing to Declaration. Registration of Part-I & Part-II will be treated as valid from 04-03-2021 to 24-03-2021 (6.00 PM).

Steps to apply for UPSC IFoS Prelims exam: