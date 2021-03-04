Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification announcing the date of admit card release for the Uttrakhand Special Subordinate Education (Category C) Service (General Branch and Women’s Branch)’ exam on its official website. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ukpsc.gov.in starting from March 5, 2021.

The screening test (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted on March 21, 2021.

Candidates will not get any admit card or another document via post from the Commission. Without a printout of the admit card, the candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Under the Recent Updates, click on, “Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Services (Lecturer-Group C) (General/Female Cadre) Examination admit card hyperlink” Key in your login details and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

A total of 571 candidates shall be recruited for the post of Lecturer through this exam.

The Commission has also activated a link for candidates to know their Application Number for Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Services (Lecturer-Group C) (General/Female Cadre) Examination-2020.

The candidates are required to log-in using their name, Email ID, DoB, and security pin.

Here’s the direct link to check your Application Number.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.