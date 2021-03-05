Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) on its website. Eligible and interested will be able to apply for ASSA recruitment on the official website pstcl.org till March 26 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 150 vacancies of Assistant Sub Station Attendant. The last date for the payment of the registration fee is March 30.

Here’s the direct link PSTCL ASSA recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The applicant must have obtained the minimum age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years.

Educational Qualification: Knowledge of Punjabi is important. The candidate must have passed Punjabi at least to Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent level from a recognised board. Also, full-time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wireman Trade from a recognized institution.

Examination fee

The candidates are required to pay an examination fee. The candidates from the reserved category i.e., SC/ EWS will have to pay a fee of Rs 160, Rs 200 for PwD, and Rs 400 for others.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done purely on the basis of marks obtained in ITI (Electrician/ Wireman Trade). There will be no conduct of written test or interview.

The shortlisted candidates will be posted anywhere in Punjab or any other place in India under the Jurisdiction of PSTCL.

Here’s direct link to apply for PSTCL ASSA recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for PSTCL ASSA recruitment 2021: