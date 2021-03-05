The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Mains) exam 2018 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 916 vacancies under the RPSC Engineering Services examination 2018.

A total of 2164 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round, of which, 1961 candidates are from Civil, 192 from Mechanical/ Electrical, and 11 from Panchayati Raj. The interview schedule and the date for the admit card release will be conveyed to the candidates in due course of time.

The Mains examination was conducted from December 3 to December 5, 2019, in two sessions — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. RPSC had conducted the preliminary examinations from December 16 to 18, 2018.

Steps to download RPSC 2018 Asst Engineer Mains result:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on, “Result Preamble and Cut-Off Marks of Asst. Engineer(Civil/Mech/Elect) Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination-2018” under the “News and Events” section The result will on the screen in PDF format Candidates can check their roll number Download and take a print for future reference

Candidates will also be able to check the cut-off marks under the result.

