National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, has extended the registration deadline for recruitment to contractual vacancies at State and Divisional Level. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the website sams.co.in or mpnhm.samshrm.com till March 20, 2021. Earlier, the application deadline was January 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 5,835 vacancies, of which, 2664 vacancies are for the post of staff nurses, 620 vacancies for lab technicians post, and 2551 for ANM (Auxiliary nurse midwife) posts.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years.

Education Qualification:

Staff Nurse: Degree in GNM/B.Sc (Nursing) from a recognised institute or University and registered with MP Nursing Council.

Lab Technician: B.Sc (MLT) or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognised institute or University and registered with MP Paramedical Council.

ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife): A course in ANM from a recognised institute.

Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 notice for Nurses’ post

Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 notice for Lab Technician post

Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 notice for ANM (Auxiliary nurse midwife) post

Steps to apply for MP NHM Recruitment 2020:

Visit the website mpnhm.samshrm.com Click on ‘Apply Now’ against the desired post Read the rulebook available on the page carefully and proceed to fill application form Register at the portal using name, Email ID and password Fill the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit and print a copy of the downloaded form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the post of Staff Nurse.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the post of Lab Technician.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the post of ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife).