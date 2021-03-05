National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to various District and Block Level vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in or mpnhm.samshrm.com till March 10, 2021. Earlier, the deadline was February 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 258 vacancies, of which, 124 vacancies are for Block Program Manager post, 90 for Block Community Mobilizer, 32 for Block Account Manager, and 12 for District Hospital Accountant.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must not be less than the age of 21 years and not more than the age of 40 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Block Program Manager: The candidate should hold an MBA Degree or PG Degree in Health or Hospital Management/ Administration OR PGDM/ PGDBA with a minimum 1 year Degree/ Diploma in Computers. More details in the notification.

Block Account Manager: The candidates should hold a Degree in BCom/ MCom/ MBA (Finance) or PGDBA/PGDM (Finance) with a minimum 1 Year Degree/ Diploma in Computers. More details in the notification.

Block Community Mobilizer: The candidate should hold a Degree in MSW/ MA in Sociology/ MA in Social Science OR PG Degree/Diploma in Rural Development with a minimum 1 Year Degree/ Diploma in Computers. More details in the notification.

District Hospital Accountant: The candidates should hold a Degree in BCom/ MCom/ MBA (Finance) or PGDBA/ PGDM (Finance) with a minimum 1 Year Degree/ Diploma in Computers. More details in the notification.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the MCQ based an Online Written Test followed by the document verification for the qualified candidates.

Steps to apply for District and Block Level vacancies:

Visit the website mpnhm.samshrm.com Click on ‘Apply Now’ against the desired post Read the rulebook available on the page carefully and proceed to fill application form Register at the portal using name, Email ID and password Fill the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit and print a copy of the downloaded form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the post of Block Program Manager.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the post of Block Account Manager.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the post of Block Community Mobilizer.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the post of District Hospital Accountant.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.