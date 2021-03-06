The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020, on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 533 candidates have been declared qualified in the Written Examination conducted on September 6, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 418 vacancies, of which, 370 are NDA vacancies and 48 Naval Academy vacancies.

Steps to download UPSC NDA/ NA result 2020:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on, “Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020”, under the “What’s New” section The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the UPSC NDA/NA result 2020.

The marks obtained by the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

“For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours on any working day,” read the official notification.