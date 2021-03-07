Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC declared the result of Paper-II of MTS 2019 on October 30, wherein total of 20,902 candidates were qualified for appearing in the document verification round.

A total of 8,992 candidates have qualified for appointment to the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in different States/Union Territories. This includes 7,474 candidates in the age group of 18-25 and 1,518 in the 18-27 age band. The merit list contains the name, roll number, category and allocated state of the candidate.

The result of 8,385 candidates is available on the website of the Commission. “Due to suspected malpractices, the result of 607 candidates have been kept withheld,” SSC said in its result notice. The roll number of these candidates are given in the result document.

Here’s Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 final result notice.

Here are direct links to SSC MTS 2019 final merit list:

“Any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/ User Department, etc. may be brought to the Notice of the Commission within a period of one month. Any such representation received after one month will not be entertained by the Commission,” SSC said.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the SSC website on March 10 and will be available till March 31. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on the ‘Result/Marks’ tab on the candidate dashboard.

Steps to access SSC 2019 MTS final result: