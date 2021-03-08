Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam 2020. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the RPSC website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam for recruitment to 39 posts of Lecturer in different subjects at state technical education institutes will be held on March 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19. The ‘General Studies’ paper on March 12 will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM while the rest of the papers will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

RPSC has asked candidates to carry a photograph and a valid photo ID card along with the admit card at the exam centre.

Here’s direct link to download RPSC Lecturer Exam 2020 admit card.

Here’s RPSC Lecturer Exam 2020 schedule.

Steps to download RPSC Lecturer Exam 2020 admit card: