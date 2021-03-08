Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final merit list of the 2019 Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) recruitment. Candidates can download the merit list from the BPSSC website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The main exam for recruitment to 42 posts of ASJ was held in November 2020. A total 453 candidates were shortlisted for the document verification round in January this year. Of these, 397 were further shortlisted and based on criteria and other factors, 40 candidates have been selected for appointment.

Here’s BPSSC ASJ (Ex-Serviceman) final merit list 2019.

The BPSSC merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates. They will have to collect their appointment letter on March 12 from the Commission office and appear for induction from March 15-19.

The 257 candidates not selected will be called for the physical test on April 12.