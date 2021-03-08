The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Professor for Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Application, Political Science, and Chemistry on its official website. The qualified candidates can check the interview schedule on the CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC will conduct the document verification and interview round from March 30 onwards in two shifts—9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The eligible candidates are required to appear for the document verification round a day before the interview round, according to the official notification.

Along with the schedule, the Commission has also uploaded the interview call letter and other documents on its official website. The qualified candidates will have to present the essential documents along with the interview call letter.

Steps to download the interview schedule:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “NOTIFICATION ABOUT INTERVIEW OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR EXAM-2019 (INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, COMPUTER SCIENCE, COMPUTER APPLICATION, POLITICAL SCIENCE, CHEMISTRY)” The interview schedule will appear on screen in PDF format Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

A total of 493 candidates have been shortlisted for the DV and interview round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 249 vacancies of Assistant Professor in various streams. The written examination was conducted on 5,6 and 8 November 2020 and the result for the same was released on January 19, 2021.