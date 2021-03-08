The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the new timetable for the conduct of board examinations on its official website. Students can check the details on the website at cisce.org.

CISCE will conduct the examination for ICSE Classes 10 from May 4 and ISC Class 12 from April 8. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is a Class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 4 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is a Class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 18.

“CISCE will not be conducting any ICSE (Class 10) examination on May 13 and May 15 and for ISC (Class 12) no examination will be conducted on May 13, May 15, and June 12,” reports Hindustan Times.

“The Indian School Certificate Year 2021 Examination results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of July 2021,” read the notification.

“The date and time for Practical Examinations of the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Indian Music (Hindustani), Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Computer Science (Examination Session) and Home Science (Examination Session), will be provided by the School concerned,” further added the notification.

Revised ICSE schedule highlights:

Economics (Group II Elective) is scheduled to be conducted on May 4. Earlier, it was earlier scheduled for May 13.

Art Paper 2 (Nature drawing/painting) is scheduled to be conducted on May 22. Earlier, it was scheduled for May 15. More details in the notification.

Revised ISC schedule highlights:

English Paper 2 (Literature in English) is scheduled to be conducted on May 4. It was earlier scheduled for May 13.

Business Studies paper is scheduled to be conducted on June 18. Earlier, it was scheduled for May 5. More details in the notification.

Steps to download the date sheet:

Visit the official website at cisce.org Click on, “REVISED Timetable of ISC Year 2021 Examination” and “REVISED Timetable of ICSE Year 2021 Examination” The timetable will appear in the PDF format Check and download the date sheet Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the revised ICSE board exam date sheet.

Here’s the direct link to download the revised ISC board exam date sheet.