Today, March 9, is the last day to apply online for the UGC NET 2021 examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in May. Interested candidates can apply for the exam at the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET 2021 will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17. The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode and will comprise two papers. Paper I will consist of 50 MCQ questions of 100 marks and Paper-II will be of 200 marks and will have 100 MCQ questions. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

An application fee of Rs 1,000 is applicable and can be paid by March 10. Correction to the submitted application form can be made from March 12 to 16.

Here’s direct link to UGC NET 2021 Information Brochure.

Steps to register for UGN NET 2021:

Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in Click on “Application Form December 2020 Cycle (May 2021)” Click on ‘New Registration’, download the Information Brochure and read the instructions carefully Proceed to register using mobile number and email ID to get the application number Login with the credentials and fill the application form, upload documents and photograph Pay the online application fee Download the form for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for UGC NET 2021.