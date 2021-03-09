Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the 2020 Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service. Eligible candidates can check and download the interview schedule from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Personality Test for Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will be held on April 19, 20 and 22 for 31 candidates, while that of Indian Statistical Service will be held on April 19, 20, 22 and 23 for 131 candidates. UPSC will hold the interview round in two sessions: forenoon (from 9.00 AM) and afternoon (from 1.00 PM).

The written exam for the UPSC 2020 Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service was conducted in October last year.