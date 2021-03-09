Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-II final answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam for the post of Police Inspector can check the answer key on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The GPSC Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-II prelims exam on January 3, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies.

The selection of the candidates is based on three stages—Prelim (Objective), Physical Test, and Mains Exam (Written & Interview).

Steps to check the final answer key:

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Click on “Final Key (Prelim) - 110/2019-20” under the “latest news/events” section Now, click on “Final Key (Prelim) - 110/2019-20 - FAK-110-2019-20_.pdf” The answer key will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the final answer key.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.