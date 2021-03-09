The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply for the March session of the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE Main 2021. The second session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in by March 10, 10.00 AM.

The previous deadline to apply for the entrance exam was March 6. NTA said its received a number of requests for the extension.

Here’s JEE Main 2021 March session application deadline notice.

The March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) application process.

The admit card for the March session of the entrance exam is likely to be released in the coming days. The timing for downloading the admit card for subsequent sessions of the exam will be announced on the NTA website.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May. Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

The result of the February session of JEE Main 2021 was declared on Monday.