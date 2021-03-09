Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result of Assistant Manager Class-II on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Objective Type Examination held on October 11, 2020, can check ad download the result from the HPPSC’s official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

A total of 103 candidates have been declared qualified. The qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the Personality Test scheduled to begin from March 15. The call letter will be made available to the candidates shortly.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 28 vacancies of Assistant Manager.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on, “Result of screening test for the post of Assistant Manager” The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Qualified candidates can also find the schedule for Personality Test on the official website. Th Personality Test is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 20.

“The personality test/ interview call letters to all provisionally admitted candidates who have been declared qualified in an Objective Type Examination for the above mentioned post(s) and called for the Personality Test will be uploaded on the Commission’s website along with ‘instructions to candidates for Personality Test’ shortly.

“Besides, all admitted / qualified candidates will be informed through SMSs / e-mails on their respective Mobile No.(s) and email ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Applications,” read the official notification.

Steps to download the PT schedule:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on, “Regarding Personality Tests for the post(s) of Assistant Manager” The schedule will appear in the PDF format Check and download the PT schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the PT schedule.