Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online at the RPSC website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 859 vacancies, out of which, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

An application fee of Rs 350 is applicable.

Candidates are advised to read RPSC’s detailed recruitment advertisement on the website or through the link here.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: i) A candidate must hold a degree or an equivalent qualification; ii) Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and knowledge of the Rajasthani culture.

Age: A candidate must be a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 25 years of age as of January 2022. The upper age limit relaxations are applicable for specified reserved categories.

Selection process

RPSC will conduct the recruitment in three phases: written test, physical fitness test and interview/personality test. The dates, venue and other details of the competitive written exam will be notified at a later date on the website.

Steps to apply for Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021: