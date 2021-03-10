Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has announced the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2021 result. Candidates who appeared for UCEED 2021 on January 17 can check their results through candidates’ login at the UCEED website uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. UCEED 2021 allotment for 179 seats will be held in three rounds – from April 1, from May 10 and from June 10 – and two supplementary rounds – from July 30 and from August 18.

Application for admission to the BDes programme will begin from March 13 and the admission portal will be closed on March 31.

The last date to withdraw or cancel provisionally allotted seats is August 16. Those candidates who withdrew or cancel their BDes seats on or before August 16 will be refunded their fees.

Steps to check IIT UCEED 2021 result:

Visit UCEED website uceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the result link on the homepage Login to the candidate portal Check ad download UCEED 2021 result.

Here’s direct link to check UCEED 2021 result.

IIT Bombay had already announced the CEED 2021 yesterday for admission to MDes programmes at participating institutions.