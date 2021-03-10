Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the examination dates for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Boring Tech/ Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer on its official website. Registered candidates can check the dates on the official UPSSSC’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 904 Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer Statistics and 486 posts of Asst Boring Technician.

According to the official notification, the examination for the post of Asst Boring Technician/ Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer is scheduled to be conducted on April 25 and May 8, 2021, respectively.

The admit card for the recruitment examination shall be made available to the candidates in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.