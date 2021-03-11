The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 31st Judicial Services Mains exam schedule on its official website. Registered candidates can check and download the schedule from the BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 8 to April 12 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The 31st Judicial Services Mains exam admit card will be made available to download from March 25 on the BPSC’s official website.

Steps to download the exam schedule:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on, “31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination,” on the homepage The schedule will appear in PDF format Check and download the schedule

Here’s the direct link to check the BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains exam schedule.

BPSC Judicial Services Mains exam schedule: Date Shift-I

10.AM to 1.00 PM Shift-II

2.00 PM to 5.00 PM

April 8 General Hindi General English April 9 General Knowledge Elementary General Science April 10 Law of Evidence & Procedure Constitutional & Administrative Law of India April 11 Hindu Law & Muhammadan Law Law of Transfer of Property & Principal of Equity, Law of Trusts and Specific Relief April 12 Law of Contract & Torts Commercial Law

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 221 vacancies. The tentative examination date has been released by the Commission i.e., April 8, 2021.

According a notification released earlier, a total of 2379 candidates qualified for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2020 and the register for the examination was concluded on March 18, 2021.