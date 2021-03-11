Odisha Public Service Examination (OPSC) has begun accepting online applications from eligible candidates for 82 vacancies of Dental Surgeon. The link for registration and payment of the application fee will be available till April 9 on the OPSC website opsc.gov.in. However, the deadline for submission of the registered online application form is April 16.

OPSC is conducting the recruitment of Dental Surgeons for the Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable. Candidates are advised to download the recruitment notification from the OPSC website and read the details carefully.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum and maximum age limits are 21 and 32 respectively as of January 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for specified reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: An applicant must have a BDS or equivalent degree from a medical college recognised by the Dental Council of India (DCI).

Mode of selection

OPSC will select candidates based on a written test (70% weightage) carrying 200 marks to be held at Cuttack and Career Marking (30%).

Steps to apply for OPSC Dental Surgeon recruitment 2021:

