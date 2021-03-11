The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) has started the online registration process for the recruitment to various posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website lmrcl.com till April 2, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 292 vacancies, of which, 6 vacancies are for Assistant Manager Operations, 186 vacancies for Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO), 52 for Maintainer (Electrical), 24 for Maintainer (S&T), 24 for Maintainer (Civil).

Important Dates:

Commencement of application process: March 11

Closing of the application process: April 2

Dates for paying the application fee: March 11 to April 2

Date for the release of admit card: April 10

Tentative date for the examination: April 17

Eligibility criteria:

Age limit:

The candidates must not be less than the age of 21 years and not more than the age of 28 years as on March 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager Operations: The candidate should have done BE /B.Tech. in Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics Communication/ or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/ Institution with minimum 60% marks.

Station Controller cum Train Operator: Three years Engineering Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics Electronics & Telecommunication or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute with minimum of 60% marks.

Maintainer (Electrical): ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electrician trade with minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with minimum 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only.

Maintainer (S&T): ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electronic Mechanic trade with minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with minimum 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Maintainer (Civil): ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Fitter trade with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of the written examination, Psycho Aptitude Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

Application Fee:

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 590 for the general category and 236 for candidates falling under the reserved category, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Steps to apply for UPMRCL vacancies:

Visit the official website lmrcl.com Click on ‘Recruitment 2021’ under “Careers” section Click on, “Click here for Register” Fill in the details and register Log in using ID and DoB Apply for the recruitment and pay the fee

Here’s the direct link to apply for the UPMRCL vacancies.