The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the notification about the document verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) details on its official website. The qualified candidates can check the details on the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

A total of 17608 candidates were declared qualified in the written examination, of which, 14429 were male candidates and 3179 were female candidates. The qualified candidates have to appear for DV/PST at different centres i,e., Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Bareli.

Candidates qualifying the DV/ PST will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET) to be conducted from March 22, 2021.

Physical Standards:

The male candidates participating in the PST will have to cover a distance of 4.8 km in 25 minutes and 2.4 km in 14 minutes, according to the official notification.

For male candidates:

The standard height for candidates from the General, OBC, and SC category is 168 cm. However, for the candidates from the ST category, the standard height is 160 cm.

The standard chest measurement for candidates from the General , OBC and SC category is 79 cm. It is 77 cm for candidates from ST category.

For female candidates:

The standard height for candidates from the General, OBC, and SC category is 152 cm. However, for the candidates from the ST category, the standard height is 147 cm.

The minimum weight of the candidates from all the category has to be 40 kg.

Here’s the direct link to download the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 5805 vacancies, of which, 2065 vacancies are for Fireman post, 3012 for male Jail Warden, 626 for female Jail Warden, and 102 for Constable.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.