Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the mop-up counselling schedule for DCECE (PE) 2020 on its official website. Registered candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The counselling process is scheduled to begin on March 20 and conclude on April 13 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM. Candidates can download their rank cards from the website using their Roll No and Date of Birth starting from March 17.

The DCECE 2020 examination for admissions to polytechnic and diploma in engineering colleges in Bihar was conducted on November 26 and 27 amid strict COVID-19 precautions.

Steps to download DCECE (PE) 2020 mop-up counselling schedule:

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “Date & Time for MOP-UP Counselling of DCECE(PE)-2020 under the latest update section The schedule will appear in PDF format Check the interview date and time mentioned on the notification

Here’s the direct link to check the schedule.

BCECEB holds the DCECE entrance exam for admission to various diploma courses such as Polytechnic engineering (PE), part part-time Polytechnic engineering (PPE), Diploma course in paramedical (PM), and Para medical-dental matric level (PMD) offered by affiliated polytechnic institutes.

As per the BCECE statement, “Due to unavoidable reason, Second Round Provisional Seat Allotment result of DCECE[PM/PMD]-2020 has been Postponed till further notice.”

