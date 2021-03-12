The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has revised the schedule for the Kerala SSLC, HSC (classes 10 and 12) exam. According to the official notification, due to assembly election in the state, the exam will commence from April 8 which was earlier scheduled from March 17.

Elections to the Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held on April 6.

The SSLC exam is scheduled to be conducted till April 29, while HSC exam till April 30. The vocational exam will be held from April 9 to 30, according to The Indian Express.

The entire date sheet is available at the website- keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Kerala SSLC timetable 2021

April 8- First Language-part 1

April 9- Third Language/ Hindi/ Gen Knowledge

April 12- Second Language-English

April 15- Social Science

April 19- First Language-part 2

April 21- Physics

April 23- Biology

April 27- Mathematics

April 29- Chemistry

To pass the exam, a candidate is required to get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. For the science subject, consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum marks to pass is 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical.