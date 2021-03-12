Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam 2018 result has been declared. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official site, police.rajasthan.gov.in. The category wise or post wise written exam cut-off chart and results is also available on the official site.

Rajasthan Police Constable exam results for Sikar, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur rural, Dholpur and Alwar have been released so far. The results for remaining 86 units will be released in the next three days, according to TimesNowNews.

A total of 5,438 vacant posts would be filled through this recruitment. Candidates may please note that the official website is currently not responding. The direct link provided below is working and can be accessed to check the result.

Here’s direct link to check Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2018 result.

Steps to check Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2018 result: