The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will be releasing the admit card for the stenographer recruitment examination soon. Registered candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 21, 2021, in two shifts — 8.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM, as per the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1211 vacancies.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “Admit Card” section Click on “Get Admit Card” Key in your login credentials and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

The Board will upload the master question paper along with the answer key in due course of time after the examination. The candidates can submit their objections against the released answer key, if any, within 72 hours by paying a fee of Rs 100 per objection.

Also, the Board has released mandatory dress code details on the website. If fail to follow the rules, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.