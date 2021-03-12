The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the STET 2019 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for STET 2019 can check and download the result from the official website biharboardonline.com.

The announcement for the release of STET 2019 result was made on the BSEB’s official Twitter account earlier today.

◆ श्री विजय कुमार चौधरी, माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा आज अपराह्न 4:00 बजे STET, 2019 के परीक्षाफल को जारी किया जाएगा।



◆ इस अवसर पर श्री संजय कुमार, अपर मुख्य सचिव, शिक्षा विभाग एवं श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति उपस्थित रहेंगे। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 12, 2021

The STET 2019 examination was conducted from September 9 to 21, 2020, with a total of 1,78, 516 candidates. The Board has released the results of 12 subjects out of 15.

A total of 24,599 candidates have been declared qualified, of which, 16068 candidates passed Paper-1 and 8031 passed Paper-2.

STET,2019 results released by honble minister,education @VijayKChy press release of bihar school examination board has the details. https://t.co/kELlj3W3K7 pic.twitter.com/SOhUNi2tiN — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjayjavin) March 12, 2021

Steps to download STET 2019 result:

Visit the official website biharboardonline.com Click on the BSEB STET result 2019 hyperlink Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the STET 2019 result. (Link to be active soon)

STET Exam:

The STET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with BSEB. There are two papers for the STET. Paper-I determines the eligibility of candidates to teach for the classes 9th and 10th and Paper-II for classes 11th and 12th.

A total number of 25,270 candidates for Paper-I and 12,065 candidates for Paper-II will be included in the merit list based on the STET 2019 examination and given certificates for the same.

The application process for the BSEB STET 2019 started from September 9th, 2019 and the last day to submit the application was September 18th, 2019.